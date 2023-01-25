I was flabbergasted to read the ‘Misses’ by Jo Ann Rebane and Thea Hood (01/19, A5 Ideas and Opinions) regarding test scores at Nevada Union High School. They both, as if pre-planned, on queue, and synchronized; blamed the newly appointed School Board members for low student scores on competency tests. Incredibly, they both insinuated the new Board members attention to inclusion and equity are responsible for the low test scores. Their ‘Miss’ claims are stunning on many levels.

The first, and most obvious, is that the current test scores were attained under the watch of the previous Board, not the new members. The previous Board, which admittedly, like us all, had to address unprecedented pandemic-related restrictions, was on duty when the students were learning and when the tests were administered.

Daryl Grigsby, Board Chair, Color Me Human of Nevada County