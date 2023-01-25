I was flabbergasted to read the ‘Misses’ by Jo Ann Rebane and Thea Hood (01/19, A5 Ideas and Opinions) regarding test scores at Nevada Union High School. They both, as if pre-planned, on queue, and synchronized; blamed the newly appointed School Board members for low student scores on competency tests. Incredibly, they both insinuated the new Board members attention to inclusion and equity are responsible for the low test scores. Their ‘Miss’ claims are stunning on many levels.
The first, and most obvious, is that the current test scores were attained under the watch of the previous Board, not the new members. The previous Board, which admittedly, like us all, had to address unprecedented pandemic-related restrictions, was on duty when the students were learning and when the tests were administered.
Ironically, the former Board, either did not run, were defeated in the November election, or resigned at the first meeting their views were in the minority (Jim Drew), staunchly opposed any discussion of equity. They declined student requests for help, denied the existence of racist or homophobic behavior, and undermined work by administrators to create a safe learning environment. It was that school Board, not the incoming members, who were at the helm when test scores fell. That Board, at the same time, refused to address racism or homophobia in the school. I don’t blame the former Board for the test scores. Trying to run a school district with distance learning, angry parents showing up at school to yell at mask-wearing students, and other challenges, must have been difficult. I do blame them for their refusal to approve programs to enhance equity and inclusion in the schools. School is not just about tests and learning and As and Bs; it is all that and a lot more. It is about learning to deal with differences, learning there is more to life than your own needs, becoming part of a community in which you will later be an active participant, worker, parent, and voter.
The other incredible aspect of Rebane’s and Hood’s accusation is that they seem to think in narrow ‘either-or’ terms. Either you care about tests and grades only, or you care about social skills, empathy and kindness. According to their world view, you cannot do both. Apparently from their perspective, you focus on grades and tests and scores; and completely ignore the basic social skills of listening, understanding, compassion and collaboration. Conversely, if you want students to learn about other races, cultures and sexual orientations, to treat each other with kindness and empathy; you must ignore reading, math and science. What a limited and narrow view of life. Ironically, the former Board, from what I can tell, did neither.
I worked in local government for 42 years, 30 as a manager in public works and engineering. By far the most successful, productive and frankly joyful people I encountered were those who had a marvelous balance of technical and people skills. I frankly would not want to live in a world managed by the students of Rebane’s and Hood’s ideology. They would have high test scores and be devoid of basic people skills. Thea Hood asks the Board to decide what is most important. ‘Promoting academic excellence or promoting equity (equal outcomes)’. In her view, those are obviously mutually exclusive objectives. I graduated from all-black schools in Washington DC in the 1970s. The constant message from my teachers, neighbors and family was simple — do the best you can in school, and treat everyone with respect and dignity. Those are not mutually exclusive outcomes — they are part of an education to create good workers, good parents, good neighbors, and good citizens.
I’m not sure if the current School Board has even had more than one meeting together. They certainly were not around during the tests. The cynic in me could say that people like Rebane and Hood, having lost at the school board elections, are now hinting that if you care about racial justice, you don’t care about grades or tests. That is a false and dishonest position. From what I know, some of the new Board members have children in the District. They have a deep concern for the whole child, the whole person, and the future of this community. It is completely unfair, disingenuous, and hypocritical to try and box the new members into a false either-or corner. Grades…or…awareness. Test scores…or…listening and empathy and kindness. Spare me the simplistic either or choice. We can, and must, have both.
Daryl Grigsby, Board Chair, Color Me Human of Nevada County