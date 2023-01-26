Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of new California laws which took effect on January 1 that will impact all of our lives. While some of these bills exhibit commonsense, others may be seen as alarming. Here’s just a few of them:
AB2956 officially made Lunar New Year a state holiday. This year the Lunar New Year falls on January 22. Workers can use “eight hours of vacation, annual leave, or compensating time off in lieu of receiving eight hours of personal holiday credit” to celebrate Lunar New Year, Genocide Remembrance Day (April 24), Juneteenth (June 19) or Native American Day (Sept. 22).
SB3 will raise the statewide minimum wage in California to $15.50 per hour for all employer sizes.
AB2147, known as the “Freedom to Walk Act”, prohibits law enforcement from ticketing a person crossing the street outside an intersection or crosswalk (jaywalking), unless a “reasonably careful person would realize there is an immediate danger of a collision.”
AB1909, called the “OmniBike Bill” makes changes to the vehicle code and prevents cities and counties from enforcing bicycle license laws. It requires drivers to change lanes whenever passing a bicyclist, if feasible, and allows bikes to cross streets on pedestrian walk signals, rather than only a green traffic light.
AB1946 requires the CHP to work with the CA Office of Traffic Safety and other organizations to develop statewide safety and training programs for electric bicycles.
SB1087 and AB1740 were established to crack down on catalytic converter theft. These laws enhance requirements for recyclers to keep specific and detailed records of catalytic converters received.
AB174 will require drivers 70 and older to renew their license in person at a DMV office.
AB2097 will prohibit cities in California from imposing minimum parking requirements for new developments within a half-mile of public transit. The bill will not prevent property owners from including parking spaces but would limit mandates on minimums.
SB611 requires the DMV to send notices to Californians who have had permanent Disabled Person Parking Placards for at least six years, asking them to confirm they are still needed. The DMV will not renew placards for those who do not respond.
AB2949 will exempt vehicles displaying specialized license plates issued to a disabled veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor, prisoner of war, or a veteran who has received a distinction such as the Purple Heart or the Congressional Medal of Honor, from paying tolls on roads, bridges, highways, vehicular crossings, or other toll facilities.
SB837 eliminates the $5 fee for obtaining a military “Veteran” designation on a driver’s license or identification card.
AB2000 includes parking lots in the list of public road locations where street racing and sideshows are banned.
SB1472 expands the criteria for “gross negligence” as it relates to vehicular manslaughter. Drivers involved in sideshow activity, exhibition of speed, or speeding over 100 mph which results in a fatality could be charged with Vehicular Manslaughter with Gross Negligence.
AB2223 allows nurse practitioners, midwives, and physician assistants to perform abortions without supervision from a physician. It also abolishes the previous requirement that coroners investigate stillbirths.
AB107 prevents other states from preventing or punishing minors who come to California for transgender surgeries or other gender-affirming care, with or without parental consent. The law will block out-of-state subpoenas, stop health providers from sharing information with out-of-state entities, and give California courts authority to make an initial child custody determination if the child is in California for the purpose of obtaining gender-affirming treatments or surgery.
SB960 removes the provision than an individual must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States in order to become a law enforcement officer. The bill makes no distinction between legal and undocumented immigrants.
SB731 would permanently and electronically seal most felony convictions after a person completes their sentence, probation, and a certain number of subsequent years pass without any arrests. Those who have their records sealed would be required to disclose their criminal history if asked when applying for a job in law enforcement or public office. Registered sex offenders were excluded from this legislation.
SB1338 will allow family members, first responders and others to ask a judge to draw up a treatment plan for someone diagnosed with certain disorders, including schizophrenia. Those who refuse to accept the plan could be placed under a conservatorship and ordered to comply. The law would allow a court to order a treatment plan, which could include medication, housing, and therapy, for up to one year, with the option to extend it for a second year.
AB44, which bans the sale and manufacture of new fur products, was signed into law in 2019, but takes effect this year. The ban does not apply to used products or those used for religious or tribal purposes, and it excludes the sale of leather, dog or cat fur, cowhides, deer, sheep and goat skin or other products preserved through taxidermy.
AB1041 relaxes the definition of people for whom an employee may take a leave of absence in order to provide care for them, by adding a “designated person” to the category of existing permitted family members.
SB1228 prohibits DNA collected from sexual assault victims during an investigation from being used for other purposes, including investigating other crimes.
AB178 subjects hotels to civil penalties if a supervisory employee knew of or acted with reckless disregard of sex trafficking activity within the hotel and failed to inform law enforcement or an appropriate victim service organization.
AB2799 aims to restrict the use of rap lyrics as evidence by prosecutors in criminal cases.