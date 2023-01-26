McLaughlinTerry-GVU-mugx-1-819x1024.jpg

Governor Gavin Newsom signed a number of new California laws which took effect on January 1 that will impact all of our lives. While some of these bills exhibit commonsense, others may be seen as alarming. Here’s just a few of them:

AB2956 officially made Lunar New Year a state holiday. This year the Lunar New Year falls on January 22. Workers can use “eight hours of vacation, annual leave, or compensating time off in lieu of receiving eight hours of personal holiday credit” to celebrate Lunar New Year, Genocide Remembrance Day (April 24), Juneteenth (June 19) or Native American Day (Sept. 22).

Terry McLaughlin, who lives in Grass Valley, writes a twice monthly column for The Union. Write to her at terrymclaughlin2016@gmail.com