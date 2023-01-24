It’s been disheartening to read the series of inaccurate and misleading opinion pieces published in The Union by Tom Durkin and Pauli Halstead. Contrary to their assertions, County staff work hard to protect our community’s health and safety and treat residents with respect and compassion in the process.

When it comes to enforcing state and local building regulations, Nevada County is “complaint driven.” That means that residents, not County staff, are the ones to initiate a complaint against a property owner who they believe is out of compliance with the community standards in their neighborhood. While not all complaints are founded, health and safety complaints are prioritized for investigation by Code staff.

Trisha Tillotson is the Nevada County Community Development Agency Director, which includes Code Compliance. Ryan Gruver is the Nevada County Health and Human Service Director, which includes homeless/housing services.