When the free market and government fail to provide enough legal housing for the people, we the people must find our own housing.
Yet, when we do find alternative housing, government and self-entitled, NIMBY (not in my backyard) protestors chase us out.
That’s not solving the problem. That’s just moving the problem. It’s a stupid and insane game of whack-a-mole.
It’s cruel and unusual to punish people for being homeless. It’s not our fault. There is no housing!
Facing homelessness, many people – like me –have “gone to ground.” We have found safe housing on private property in RVs, trailers and other ADUs (accessory dwelling units), including garages, basements, attics, yurts and even elaborate tents.
We are on the property with the owners’ permission, and we pay rent to the owners – but if Nevada County Code Compliance finds us, we’re forced to relocate (to where?!), and our landlords are punished and fined.
Crime & punishment
Last September, Tanya Scarlett came to me with an egregious example of code enforcement run amok. As previously reported, Scarlett must shut down a small community of low-income housing she has quietly maintained for more than 15 years.
She must evict four families – seven adults and five children – by March 1 or face thousands of dollars in fines and penalties, accruing monthly.
For the heinous crime of trying to support herself by providing safe rental housing to people who can’t afford or find legal housing, Scarlett, who is older and disabled, must allow her tenants to live on her 10-acres rent-free for six months. Then, she is required to make them leave so she can comply with orders to remove or destroy all the dwellings.
Meanwhile, the tenants are just collateral damage, I guess.
For the heinous crime of trying to give their children a home, these parents must move when it’s common knowledge there is no place for them to go – and Code Compliance knows this. Why else did they refer the tenants to the H.O.M.E. Team (Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement)?
“We look at each case with compassion,” Tillotson said in December. On the other hand, “Our goal is compliance with county code.
Two of the four families have lived there for four years. Of the five children, two have special needs and one is an infant. Two of the families are single-parent. Both Scarlett and homeless advocate Pauli Halstead, who interviewed the tenants, say the tenants are stressed out and depressed at the prospect of having to move.
Tillotson didn’t answer the question of why the tenants were given six, rent-free months to leave, but I’ll guess granting the tenants six months rent-free is a form of rationalized compassion – and an off-book way to further penalize Scarlett.
To me, true compassion would be to require Scarlett to fix any health, safety and environmental violations, and to allow the tenants to remain in their homes. That’s what property owner Scarlett wants, and Halstead says, that’s what the tenants want.
IS anybody watching?
Most governmental organizations require accountability from their agencies, like quarterly or yearly reports. So, I made a public records request for such documents from 2019 to 2022.
No such documents exist. Instead, I got data-deficient spreadsheets that defy computer analysis. While it is possible to extract some data for crude analysis on a line-by-line basis, other critical information just isn’t there.
Like, there is no record of the people who have been forced to move. During our Dec. 12 interview, Tillotson confirmed that Code Compliance does not keep track of how many people have been displaced, much less any statistics on their demographics (age, sex, race, religion, etc.)
These are not abandoned vehicles. These are people. As a fellow human being and a journalist, I want to know what happened to these people? Where did they go?
Come together
As I’ve reported on this issue, people have come together to form a Coalition for Compassionate Governance. I am a member – but not the leader – of this group.
We intend to ask the Board of Supervisors to direct Code Compliance to “deprioritize” code enforcements that result in forced relocations – provided health-and-safety concerns (especially septic) are met or fixed, and neighbors have no legitimate complaints.
According to their own guidelines, “… it is Code Compliance’s sole discretion to decide which complaints or violations to pursue …” The guidelines also state that Code Compliance must be responsive to priorities set by the Board of Supervisors.
There is not enough housing for people. Government and capitalism have failed us.
If you believe everybody has a right to shelter, and everybody has a right to offer it, join us. For more information or to participate in civil public comment to the Board of Supervisors’ annual planning workshop later this month (still waiting for the agenda), please sign up at https://ccg.growinghome.life/
It’s all about housing for the people by the people.