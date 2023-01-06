Tom Durkin

When the free market and government fail to provide enough legal housing for the people, we the people must find our own housing.

Yet, when we do find alternative housing, government and self-entitled, NIMBY (not in my backyard) protestors chase us out.

[Note: This is my sixth column investigating Code Compliance. If you wish to see what’s been previously reported, please go to: tomdurkin-media.net/codecompliance.htm]

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or www.tomdurkin-media.net.