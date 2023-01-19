It’s too late. As required by the contract she was forced to sign, Tanya has given her tenants 60-day notice, sold the mobile home, arranged to have the double-wide home demolished, and she’s going to gut the other two dwellings to make them out-buildings.
The tenants must move out by the end of February or they will be evicted. They signed the same contract with Code Compliance that Scarlett did.
Code Compliance could and should have handled it better. It should have followed its own policy and guidelines, which it didn’t. The compliance officer had no authority to tell the tenants they didn’t have to pay rent before he even talked to the property owner. There was no attempt to prevent homelessness, just a referral to the H.O.M.E. Team, which is prima facie proof that Code Compliance knows there’s no housing.
What Code Compliance should have done, first of all, was ignore the complaint because “… it is Code Compliance’s sole discretion to decide which complaints or violations to pursue,” and because the complaint by the (convicted) rapist and (alleged) extortionist “appears to be a vehicle to use the Code Compliance Division to retaliate or punish another party,” according to Code Compliance Policy & Procedure Guidelines.
Code Compliance should have worked with Scarlett, required her to bring the housing to code-equivalent health & safety standards, required the tenants to clean up after themselves and used its sole discretion to issue Scarlett a conditional use permit, which is what she asked for.
“I would have done that five months ago, but now it’s too late,” Scarlett said bitterly. “It’s a lose-lose-lose – for the tenants, me and the county.”
It’s a lose for the county because of burden the forced relocations four families has put on the county and all the bad publicity Code Compliance has generated for the county – and don’t blame me for the bad publicity. I’m just the messenger.
Feedback
I was delighted to read two recent columns addressing my columns about Code Compliance and the heartless and unprofessional treatment of Scarlett and her vulnerable tenants.
First, Dick Kramer, thank you for ratifying the arguments that Pauli Halstead and I have offered to show there is a better and more compassionate way to handle our dual crisis of housing and homelessness.
Second, thank you Al Shafer for your fine defense of code compliance. You did a better job of explaining code compliance than I or Community Development Agency director Trisha Tillotson did.
However, Al, while I’m happy to hear you’re “concerned” about homelessness, I am concerned you expressed no empathy or sympathy for the victims Code Compliance enforcement.
I would have preferred to hear your solution to homelessness, not a justification for making people homeless.
We both share concern about homelessness. The difference is, I’m doing something about it even if you don’t like it.
When government and the free market can’t, don’t or won’t provide affordable housing for all the people, then the people have a right to find housing wherever they can. And if a property owner wants to offer shelter, should they not have that right too? Somebody probably rented that manger to Joseph and Mary.
Finally, Al, you imply people who live in trailers trash the place. I resent the hell out of that. My place is clean and attractive. I have a line in to the septic system (which is not overloaded), metered electricity, well water, internet and the neighbors can’t see me or complain about me. This is my home!
True, some people are trailer trash and some homeless people are not model citizens, but most of us are clean, responsible, not addicts, and we work for a living. It is grossly unfair and wrong to paint all of us with a negative stroke of your pen.
You ask what we can do for our community. Come to the Rood Center Tuesday morning for the Board of Supervisors public comment and see what our community is doing about finding housing for people when government and capitalism have failed us.
The Big Ask
The Tanya Scarlett case upset so many people that they came together to form the Coalition for Compassionate Governance, or just the Coalition. This Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 8:30 in front of Rood Center we are staging a rally gathering for people who want to ask the Board of Supervisors to:
Order Code Compliance to “deprioritize” (i.e., declare a moratorium) “forced relocations” (evictions) of safely housed people (or people who could be brought into health and safety compliance) for at least a year. No more Tanya Scarletts.
Assign staff to work with us (not do the work for us) to study and recommend changes to county and state codes to make Housing First a true, right-now mitigation of homelessness. This is what Governor Newsom might call an “aggressive solution,” something he has indicated he would throw money at. We could become a model for the state.
We are asking people to meet us at 8:30 Tuesday at the Rood Center (outside in good weather, inside in inclement weather). We want to coordinate our public comments to the Board of Supervisors at 9 a.m. We will have talking points that you can put into your own words if you don’t know what to say. The idea is to present the whole spectrum of arguments and proposed solutions about housing for the people by the people.
We expect everybody to be respectful adults to the supervisors. We saw how ineffective the “so-called patriots” were last year. Let’s not be like them. We want people to keep their comments short and to the point. We want to offer to partner with the county to solve our common problem – and not complain about them or Code Compliance.
Please show up if you can. The more numerous we are, the more persuasive we will be. Of course, many of you work and can’t be there – but you can call or write your supervisor.
If you don’t know who your supervisor is, you can find out at Find Your Supervisorial District. And click on Coalition for Compassionate Governance to find more about us and the plans for Tuesday’s public comment.
Hope to see you Tuesday. Spread the word!