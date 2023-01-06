On next week’s Board of Supervisor’s Agenda, found as item SR 23-0040 on the agenda, is a presention on the American Rescue Plan Act funding that Nevada County has received. I notice that under the heading of “water, sewer, broadband” a total of $2 million remains unspent. These funds have been designated as for wastewater capital projects and broadband. I note that broadband has been a board objective for more than one year and yet no money has been obligated. Is there a plan for broadband that will allow for us to move forward with the gift of these funds? The funds must be “fully obligated for” by December 31, 2024. To my eye, I don’t see a lot of commitments to building resiliency aka infrastructure in our community.
Tina Hannon
Grass Valley