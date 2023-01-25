Did the Covid corona virus come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from a nearby “wet” (live animal) market? If you could prove that the Covid corona virus came from a China research facility partnering with a US corporation using grant money from the US National Institute of Health, would you do it?
This is the question for Republican legislators who want to set up a committee to examine the WIV research facility and its possible responsibility for the virus that has killed millions, caused worldwide major economic disruption and is still with us two years later. Do they have a case? They may.
The following points have been gleaned from several news sources spanning the political spectrum, from The Nation to the National Review:
- last year, President Biden ordered intelligence agencies to determine whether the virus came from the market or from the Wuhan facility which, jointly with the US corporation EcoHealth — using $600,000 of a US National Institute of Health grant — was conducting “gain-of-function” research on corona viruses.
Gain-of-function research includes, among other things, modification of existing viruses into more dangerous versions, rationalizing that if they were to occur naturally, we’d be prepared. Critics point out that said research could be useful in biological warfare and some Republicans speculate the virus was weaponized.
Four of the intelligence agencies stated “with low confidence” that the virus came from a local market; the fifth, the US Office of National Intelligence, “believes with moderate confidence” that the virus came from a lab (Sac Bee).
- China and EcoHealth refused to cooperate with a World Health Organization team looking into Wuhan’s lab work. The head of the WHO team, Peter Daszak, is also the president of EcoHealth. He “successfully argued that there was no need to look into WIV’s archives” (Newsweek).
- the wet market theory revolved around virus transmission from bats to pangolins sold in the market. In bat research, the closest match to the corona virus came from Laotian bats, a thousand miles away. Freedom of Information requests revealed that, EcoHealth “was relying on local partner organizations” in Laos to provide bat material to Wuhan (Newsweek).
- National Review quoted a US State Department fact sheet that stated “the US government has reason to believe that several researchers inside (WIV) became sick in autumn 2019, before the first identified case of the outbreak, with symptoms consistent with both Covid-19 and common seasonal illnesses. This raises questions about the credibility of WIV senior research Shi Zhengi’s public claim that there was ‘zero infection’ among the WIV’s staff and students of SARSCoV-2 or SARS-related viruses.”
- Newsweek reported that the Hubei Provincial Health Commission, tasked with overseeing Wuhan, “ordered a halt to testing of new samples, the destruction of previous samples and tight secrecy on any information obtained about the virus. It also disinfected the Huanan Seafood Market, destroying evidence that might have been useful in determining how the virus arose.”
- re: EcoHealth, prior to the NIH grant, the entity submitted a proposal to DARPA (the US’ Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) “to discover what it would take to turn a garden-variety coronavirus into a pandemic pathogen”. DARPA rejected the proposal due to gain-of-function risks and “lack of discussion of ethical, legal and social issues” (Newsweek, 12/17/21).
- Scientific American discounted theories that Covid was a genetically engineered/weaponized virus but stated that “plausible routes for a lab origin do exist”
- The Nation writer David Bromwich reported on a Vanity Fair article by Katherine Eban that officials at the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance were advised not to look into the “Pandora’s box” of the Wuhan lab and also, that the Chinese government removed online research records on 22,000 virus samples “to hamper any inquiry into the source of Covid-19”.
Much of what Republicans say they plan to do in Congress – impeach Joe Biden and investigate Hunter Biden, the FBI, etc. – look to be mostly political theater to feed ‘red meat’ to alt right constituents.
Regarding Wuhan hearings, Republicans have an opportunity to take the high road and work with Democrats to determine, among other things, whether Covid was an “act of god” or the result of humans playing god.
Will Republicans promote divisive political theater — all heat and no light — or look for better ways to protect the public?