Did the Covid corona virus come from China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) or from a nearby “wet” (live animal) market? If you could prove that the Covid corona virus came from a China research facility partnering with a US corporation using grant money from the US National Institute of Health, would you do it?

This is the question for Republican legislators who want to set up a committee to examine the WIV research facility and its possible responsibility for the virus that has killed millions, caused worldwide major economic disruption and is still with us two years later. Do they have a case? They may.

Terry Lamphier