I miss the good old days of privacy, don’t you?
In this very public internet era, it seems as though our privacy has been forsaken. Privacy used to be a right, something held dear. The phrase “right to privacy” exists for a reason.
When I grew up as a kid there were no camera phones. You could get away with embarrassing yourself without being plastered all over the internet for millions of eyeballs.
These days, thanks to big tech, people’s lives are ruined because of it. Our personal information is strewn all over the internet for anyone to read. Type your name into a search engine and dozens of data brokers selling your private information appear. It’s as if privacy is dead.
This poses an obvious threat. Anyone with a computer can find out where you live, your phone number, employment history, embarrassing mistakes, and more. This new public era is uncomfortable and dangerous. The question is, how can we get our privacy back?
I'm aware of only one way to go fully private again, and that's to hire a data cleaner. Data cleaners find and delete your information from the internet, fully removing your digital footprint. To anyone who wishes for real privacy again, this is a fantastic tool.
Shane Bennett
Rocklin