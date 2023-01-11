I am a resident of Alta Sierra now for the past 7 years. I shop downtown Grass Valley often and I am highly in favor of the pedestrian mall on Mill Street. Granted we need more parking near by, but having a mall atmosphere is very pleasing to me. The one thing that I would like to see is some street musicians and entertainment.
The business owners could benefit greatly by having people hanging out for long periods of time. People get hungry and thirsty and could shop in the local businesses. I feel it would be a more welcoming place for people to gather.
Scott Campbell
Alta Sierra