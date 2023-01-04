Saturday, Dec. 17, was a gloriously beautiful day. We could not have asked for a more perfect day for our Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony. One thousand, two hundred wreaths were gently placed on veterans’ graves at St. Patrick’s, Greenwood and Sierra Memorial Lawn cemeteries.{/div}{/div}

{div data-id=”NDEsNjQsODYsMjQ0” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Captain John Oldham Chapter, DAR, Bonnie Magnetti and I wish to thank everyone for their contribution to the ceremony. Every year we hope to be able to cover more graves and remember more veterans. Community member purchases of wreaths allows us to do that.{/div}{/div}