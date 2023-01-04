Saturday, Dec. 17, was a gloriously beautiful day. We could not have asked for a more perfect day for our Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony. One thousand, two hundred wreaths were gently placed on veterans’ graves at St. Patrick’s, Greenwood and Sierra Memorial Lawn cemeteries.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”NDEsNjQsODYsMjQ0” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Captain John Oldham Chapter, DAR, Bonnie Magnetti and I wish to thank everyone for their contribution to the ceremony. Every year we hope to be able to cover more graves and remember more veterans. Community member purchases of wreaths allows us to do that.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-130591c99dbdf93e64a709f4c101c8a0” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Right now, the Wreath company in Maine is offering to double the wreaths purchased between now and Jan. 15. If you would like to participate and make a contribution now, you can double the number of wreaths we will lay next December.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-db574e234285dd5edd23024d41c7327a” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}The wreaths are still $15 apiece. You can call me at 530-48-0192, and I will come pick up pick up a check and get it to Maine by Jan. 15. Or you can mail a check made out to Wreaths Across American to me: Sally Knutson,11487 Deer Park Drive, Nevada City, 95959, or my co-chairman, Bonnie Magnetti: 22627 Sunset Ridge Drive, Auburn, 95602.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-21baf22d61aa66ac8c7966e3321ea65b” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Again, from the bottom of my heart, thank you all for supporting Wreaths Across America and our veterans who have kept us safe and free for 250 years.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-fd2b92961d5ef916924efbc9bd25a5c5” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}With love and devotion to our veterans.{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-2ecd3571f435c0b2d017b73dbf8dfe6e” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Sally Knutson{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-61a00c53550dccf4c2e6959aebbb73ca” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{div}Nevada City{/div}{/div}
{div data-id=”paragraph-3bdba660d764cdd8893a494d1996af1b” data-type=”paragraph”}{div} {/div}{/div}