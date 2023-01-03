Information from: The Union July 20, 2022
“The CEO of Rise Gold Corp is currently on trial in a Canadian court on accusations of discharging waste, effluent and other substances into the environment.
CEO Ben Mossman and Dirk Meckert face 16 offenses under the British Columbia Environmental Management Act, nine under the Fisheries Act of Canada and four under the British Columbia Water Act….
… The (Canadian) mine closed in 2015 after Environment and Climate Change Canada said waste from the mine was found in nearby woods and wetlands, CBC has reported”
The failure to satisfy the above environmental requirements negates anything stated in the EIR, and this failure leaves Rise Gold a Non-Starter in their quest to reopen the Idaho Maryland Mine. Until the above court issues are totally satisfied the Rise Gold efforts cannot be considered in any way. Should any Elected Official support reopening the Mine prior to this, efforts to remove them from Office shall be a primary concern.
Robert L. Zuelsdorf PE, ret.
(Robert Zuelsdorf is author of the Book: Memoirs of a Broadcast Engineer.)
