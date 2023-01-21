Phebe Bell, Nevada County Behavioral Health Director
Courtesy photo

On January 3rd, in her remarks at the swearing-in ceremony for elected officials, Supervisor Sue Hoek emphasized the need for healing in the aftermath of the turbulent and traumatic times we’ve suffered collectively, and she proclaimed 2023 the “Year of the Heart.” This is a moving and inspirational message, especially at Behavioral Health, where healing, compassion, and heart are what we do.

The Nevada County Behavioral Health Department utilizes a variety of resources in our supportive housing program. Many of our clients are able to live higher quality lives in community settings if we provide needed support and services. The spectrum of housing options we provide ranges from facilities for individuals who need a lot of support with activities of daily living, and so we provide onsite staff 24/7, to facilities where people are stable and able to function relatively independently, and we provide check-ins a few times a week.

