When I wrote my previous article, ‘Behavioral Health’s Ranch House Project on Highway 49’, I thought the complete budget was equal to the California Department of Social Services (Community Expansion Program) grant. Then I learned from Ryan Gruver, Director of Health and Human Services, that there are two grants for the project.
My public records request revealed:
“$2,777,562 BHCIP CCE (Community Care Expansion) award – “do not yet have a grant agreement from the state; award notification previously provided”.
$1,412,136 NPLH (No Place Like Home*) award – “grant agreement previously provided”.
$4,356,352-total grant funds
“The latest construction estimate is as follows”:
$3,493,048 Construction estimate as of 8/2022
“The amounts differ due to additional costs not included in the construction estimate such as County staff time, use permit application, contingency*, etc.”
*No Place Like Home-“Funds the development of permanent supportive housing for persons who are in need of mental health services and are experiencing homelessness, chronic homelessness, or at risk of chronic homelessness”.
*Contingency-“The Owner (County) and the Consultant agree that certain costs and changes may be required, and therefore, the cost of the Project may exceed the Opinion of Probable Cost”.
Soft Costs-Not included in the Current Cost Estimate- “These costs are related to those items in a project that are necessary to prepare and complete the non-construction needs of the project. Soft costs include the architect’s fees, the construction management services, the engineering reports and fees, the appraisal fee, the toxic report fee, owner contingencies, inspections, bidding/award costs, any government fees-including the plan check fee, the cost of the building permit, any assessments, any sewer and water hook-up fees.”-Wallis Design Studio Architects= $167,581.30- total as of 5/31/2022
It's insanity to spend over four million dollars to build new housing for three additional (six total) clients when there are other properties for sale in Nevada City and Grass Valley that potentially could house more. Has anyone explored other options?
One alternative property is the former ERC building on the corner of New Mohawk and Gold Flat Road, listed at $2.2 million. Zoned light industrial, the building is a whopping 26,000 sq. ft., with a mix of offices which could be reconfigured into small apartments. It also boasts a 75-car parking lot and is conveniently located across from a bus stop. The building is on city sewer and NID water, so no need to disturb wetlands or change the zoning.
Another possibility is an existing office building, at 11235 Cliffs, zoned NC-flex with parking for 20 cars. This property, located off McCourtney, and not near residential, is offered at $479K. It would be possible to remodel the building and add living units for more than six people. Also, just past the fairgrounds, is a former school building on a five-acre parcel, begging for a re-use. It belongs to the school district.
Why not put some energy into designating a new location which would serve many more clients? Each of these suggested properties could be up and running much faster, and not subject to the many hurdles now facing the Ranch House project.
Another issue, other than the outrageous price tag of the Ranch House project, comes after reading Tom Durkin’s articles regarding Code Compliance, “Nevada County Code Compliance is evicting four families-mostly low-income, single mothers and children-from safe housing when there is no housing to go to. Furthermore, Code Compliance is requiring Tanya Scarlett, the property owner, to destroy the housing, which is causing her severe financial hardship”.
Why is the County willing to spend millions to house six people, while, at the same time, create a situation which will drive twelve vulnerable people, including children, from the safety of their existing housing? If the County is so hell-bent on creating brand new housing for Behavioral Health clients, why not throw some resources into assisting these families in Sue Hoek’s district? This would be a more compassionate solution than evicting.
Long story short, spending $4,356,352 to house six people, penciling out to a whopping $726K per person, makes no economic sense whatsoever. Grant money is not Monopoly money and is not awarded to Nevada County only to be wasted. Ryan Gruver and Phebe Bell, Director of Behavioral Health, should be managing this grant funding responsibly. The Nevada County Board of Supervisors and CEO, Alison Lehman, also have a fiduciary responsibility to use California taxpayer funds wisely.
The BOS must deny approval of this boondoggle project and send it back to the drawing board. Housing more than six Behavioral Health clients with this grant funding should be the primary goal.
Pauli Halstead
Nevada City