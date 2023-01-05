In my previous article, ‘Questionable Use of Ranch House Grant Funds’, the topic was the astronomical $4,356,352 budget for construction of the new building. This article addresses the terms in the application of the No Place Like Home (NPLH) grant.

During the November 10th Planning Commission meeting on the Ranch House project, neighbors, and owners of The Willo, the Rainbow Market, and the nearby school, complained there was minimal supervision of the three clients during the previous years of the program. Almost everyone objected to adding three more clients with mental health problems because of the lack of adequate supervision.

Pauli Halstead

Nevada City

