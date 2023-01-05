In my previous article, ‘Questionable Use of Ranch House Grant Funds’, the topic was the astronomical $4,356,352 budget for construction of the new building. This article addresses the terms in the application of the No Place Like Home (NPLH) grant.
During the November 10th Planning Commission meeting on the Ranch House project, neighbors, and owners of The Willo, the Rainbow Market, and the nearby school, complained there was minimal supervision of the three clients during the previous years of the program. Almost everyone objected to adding three more clients with mental health problems because of the lack of adequate supervision.
“The target population will be adults with a serious mental disorder who are chronically homeless, or at risk of chronic homelessness, including persons with co-occurring mental and physical disabilities or co-occurring mental health and substance-use disorders”.
In the application for the NPLH funds the County (Behavioral Health) is the lead service provider, followed by the following contracted agencies:
- Turning Point-Contracted weekly multi-disciplinary supportive services.
- FREED Center for Independent Living-Contracted SSI/SSDI benefit advocacy.
- SPIRIT Peer Empowerment Center-Contracted peer support specialists and disability advocates.
In addition, the grant names AMI Housing (AMIH) as the ‘property manager’. Housing stability is a central objective of AMIH and services provided will focus on assisting participants to remain stable in their community. Core to this program is the collaboration of supportive services and property management staff to guide residents in lease adherence and housing skills.
- Security and safety are a primary responsibility of AMIH.
- Support staff will work with clients throughout the week during normal business hours.
- Peer support is available to assist clients in daily living tasks and recreation.
- AMIH will provide optional Peer Supporters to assist tenants with household management skills, financial management, and good neighbor practices.
The Ranch House is a Housing First program. This means:
- Participation in services or program compliance is not a condition of permanent housing tenancy.
- Tenants do not have a condition of sobriety or abstinence from substance abuse, or participation in recovery services.
- Applicants aren’t rejected because of poor credit history, rental history, criminal convictions or behaviors that indicate a ‘lack of housing readiness’.
The only criteria for tenant eligibility is ‘ability to comply with lease terms.’ All this is well and good if you want to house high-risk people, but it does necessitate constant on-site supervision.
A ‘resident manager’ is referred to throughout the grant application.
- The resident manager (from AMIH) provides a welcome orientation.
- The resident manager checks to see that household needs and furniture are provided.
- The resident manager is responsible for coordinating security.
- The resident manager will walk the site weekly, checking the exterior of the units, common areas, and fence-lines of the property.
- Monthly social and recreational activities will be offered, coordinated by case managers and AMIH staff.
The grant verbiage unambiguously refers to a resident manager in addition to daily support services staff available on property five days a week. However, no living unit is included in the building plans for a resident manager, or even an office for support staff, (only a community room with laundry).
The application states that “the proposed site will have a bus stop provided. The bus runs 6 days a week, 3 times a day”. Currently, the construction plans do not include a bus stop, additional lighting, or a crosswalk to access the Rainbow Market across Hwy. 49. According to neighbors, this situation presents a safety hazard for tenants, as well as oncoming cars.
According to the NPLH grant application, there are specific references for a resident manager, provided by AMIH, as well as daily on-site support staff. The grant funding, totaling $4,356,352, is solely for the purpose of building construction, not ongoing support services.
The Supportive Services Budget, paid for out of Mental Health Services Act funds, includes:
- 0.5 FTE case manager @ $20,325
- 0.2 FTE Peer Support @ $5,134
- 0.15 FTE HMIS Administrator @ $5,616
- 0.25 FTE Resident Services Coordinator @ $13,000
- 1.1 FTE Support Services total $62,566
Additional expenses, which include training, tenant transportation, FREED, equipment, supplies, etc. are budgeted at $27,343 totaling $90,000/yr. for support services.
Given the on-site daily services described in the grant application, compared to the actual amount budgeted for support staff, which apparently will not include a resident manager, makes difficult to see how clients will be adequately supported. This brings into question how Nevada County Behavioral Health will provide sufficient oversight. Justifying the expenditure of over $4 million on building construction, but not budgeting for adequate on-site support services, sets the Ranch House program up for failure.