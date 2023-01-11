On Dec. 27 Tanya Scarlett was forced to give her tenants their sixty-day notice to move. According to the contract with Code Enforcement. Scarlett must move the tenants off her land by Feb. 28, or face fines already totaling $11,450, and will further accrue at $7000 a month.
Why in the world would our Board of Supervisors, CEO, Alison Lehman, and Ryan Gruver, Director of Health and Human Services, allow Code Enforcement to carry out a policy where four low-income families with children, are forced to move when there’s no affordable housing for them to move to?
The county must have policies which prevent homelessness, not create it. It seems code enforcement policy runs counter to homeless prevention policy in Nevada County, and apparently, they have the final say.
By contrast, the Behavioral Health Department is poised to build six brand new apartment units, with No Place Like Home and Community Expansion Program grants, totaling $4,356,352. The proposed Ranch House project on Hwy. 49 will house six mental health clients at risk of homeless. That’s an astonishing $726K per person. On top of that, $90,000/year is budgeted for support services for these folks. Why is the county sanctioning the eviction of these four families and contributing zero rental assistance or support services to help them? Why the disparity in policy in these two situations?
California’s policy is to prevent homelessness. However, because of the housing shortfall, more and more people are living in cars, 5th-wheels, mobile homes, tiny houses, yurts and tents. This is today’s reality, whether it meets current standards of legal housing, or whether Code Enforcement approves or not. Furthermore, why won’t Nevada County support a safe ground camp with services, as HomePath proposed.
Some property owners are allowing unpermitted housing as a way to accommodate the tsunami of people who cannot afford or find normal housing. Currently, zoning allows one house and one ADU per property. Anything more than that is deemed illegal. But isn’t unpermitted housing a much better solution than having people living in unsafe camps in the woods?
The Board of Supervisors might implement the following solutions:
A moratorium on evictions of unpermitted housing until the county fulfills its housing element goals in all income categories.
Have Code Compliance assist tenants living in unpermitted housing, in maintaining public health and safety. Work with them to keep them housed. Connect them to services.
Faced with having to move, Scarlett’s traumatized tenants know there’s no available housing they can move to. And what sense does it make to move people who are stable and not creating problems in the community? Why can’t the county provide resources to help these people stay where they are instead of spending astronomical resources on one Ranch House program?
Here are the tenant’s stories (last names omitted for privacy):
Amber-has lived on Scarlett’s property for four years with her two daughters, now 10 and 12. A lack of affordable housing in Nevada County drove her to live in the two-bedroom trailer. She is not sure where she will go, but would like to stay in Nevada County and continue to provide a stable living situation for her daughters.
Greg-is the father of a 10-year-old special-needs son. They have also resided on the property four years. They live in a 5th-wheel trailer and have no other place to go. Greg is very worried for his son. According to Greg, David Kopp, the Code Compliance officer, informed everyone, without Scarlett’s knowledge, they didn’t have to pay rent until they move.
Mark and Elizabeth-are living in a two-bedroom mobile home with their mentally challenged daughter. Elizabeth is partially blind and on permanent disability for other health reasons. Mark, the former property manager at the old Coach n Four motel, run by AMI Housing, was let go last April. He reiterated that David Kopp told the tenants they no longer had to pay rent. Mark now works as a security guard but his income does not allow him to qualify for a rental. The family is at a loss as to where they will move.
The fourth couple, with a baby, declined to be interviewed.
In Scarlett’s words: “The bottom line is, unless there’s some kind of emergency moratorium put in place to provide my tenants with better mobile homes so they can continue live here, then they need to go. This is a real tragedy all the way around. The county should have helped my tenants to keep them housed”.
David Kopp interfered with the lease agreement, by telling the tenants they didn’t have to pay rent when he had no legal authority to do so. California law requires tenants to pay rent, including lease-related expenses, even during an eviction process.
Other property owners have complained that Kopp’s unauthorized actions have exceeded his job description and he’s been allowed to violate people’s personal and property rights. Unfortunately, those actions continue to be supported by his superiors. Code Compliance style is perceived too much like criminal enforcement rather than a community service that helps prevent damage to public health and safety. A lack of trust in Code Compliance results in little ability to assure the public that their methods are actually beneficial.
Currently it is county policy to force the eviction of families trying to maintain whatever stable housing they have when their housing doesn’t meet code. Code Compliance needs to employ a more compassionate policy in solving housing problems as they arise. And they need to communicate with other departments, like Health and Human Services and Behavioral Health, when people are at risk. We can achieve humane housing solutions in Nevada County while we wait to fulfill housing element goals. We need the willingness of all county departments to accomplish these solutions.