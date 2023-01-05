Amarie stood before the cylindrical Control Center building of the I-M Net+ Gold Mine (Idaho-Maryland Net Positive Gold Mine), excited to start her first day as a Prospector AO (Aquadrone Operator). To either side of her, the mech crews were arriving, passing through large bay doors into the ground Engineering and Mechanics Level. They dispersed with last jibes and jokes to their shop areas, centered on servicing or improving the submersible drones that worked the miles of flooded centuries-old mine tunnels beneath their feet.
She gazed at the beautiful glass entry façade extending to the top of the building before her. She could see where the tall ceiling of the shop level ended and the second level- her level- began. The Operators Level. Above that was the Upper Level with the geologists, engineers, managers, and businesspeople.
She entered the building then ascended the stairs to the center of the Operators level. Amarie gazed at the arcade of workstations where she and her fellow operators played the complex digital game of working the mine. She glanced at the workstation she left on Friday where she had been a Driller AO, operating a suite of 10 drill drones boring tunnels in the rock where the geologists, data and algorithms pointed them to best work the veins. While the drills could mostly make it on their own with their AI, she had been kept busy programming their paths, monitoring their progress, taking manual control occasionally, and dealing with issues as they arose.
But she had studied, trained, and passed her tests, and today she was going to start as a Prospector AO! Controlling a drone with a suite of probes, sensors, and other technologies, she would be guiding it through the newly drilled tunnels and throughout the mine. Working directly with the geologists, she was now part of the team building the detailed picture of the patterns of granite and gold in the giant slab of the Sierra Nevada mountains into which they explored.
Her new workstation was at the perimeter, a spot she had long envied. She stepped forward and began to be greeted with smiles and fist bumps for her new job. She passed the Hauler AOs, who’s drones sucked up the pulverized rock behind the Drill drones, transporting it to the Gold Extraction drones. Extraction drones were relatively large and lumbering, attaching themselves to the walls of the main tunnels in active mining areas. Continuously taking pulverized rock from the Transport drones, each Extraction drone would process it, isolating and capturing the precious metal.
Next she passed the Extrusion AOs, an artistic bunch, tasked with making use of the continuous quantity of discarded pulverized rock, chemically transforming and extruding material as strong as steel to sculpt pillars and braces to maintain the mine’s structural integrity. But much of the discarded material was transported to the ends of mined-out tunnels where a backfill slurry was extruded and solidified. Indeed, by the end of its anticipated 200-year life span the mine would be completely backfilled and returned greatly to its original state, except for a number of deep vertical tunnels left to provide the workings for geothermal energy production to run indefinitely.
Few tailings needed transporting from the mine. Little water needed pumping or discharge.
Nearing her new workstation Amarie looked out at the view she had coveted. Most of cleanup from the past mine had been completed and the habitat restoration was well underway. Along with enthusiastically embracing the opportunity to restore their land as part of a broader mitigation, the I-M Net+ Gold Mine played a groundbreaking part in new approaches to mitigation for historic Cultural Impacts through habitat restoration.
The local Nisenan Tribe, largely wiped out and killed with intent during the overwhelming days of the gold rush, were the natural beneficiary of this new mitigation approach. The measures included opportunities, incentives, education, and training for Nisenan participation on all levels of the restoration, largely based on traditional land-tending practices, on the mine lands and beyond. Long-term management of the restored habitats was also contracted to the Nisenan.
The mine project was additionally instrumental in the early days of the “Net+” movement. Economies, Industries, and businesses structured to have a net positive impact on the environment, communities, and individuals.
Who knows. Just amateur fiction. But it’s been 70 years since the Idaho-Maryland Mine closed and what’s the rush? While modern and environmentally cleaned up around the edges, Rise Gold’s proposal is still old school. We can do better.
Mark Fogiel, a Nevada County resident, is a restoration ecologist who lives and raised his family in the hills west of Nevada City.