Amarie stood before the cylindrical Control Center building of the I-M Net+ Gold Mine (Idaho-Maryland Net Positive Gold Mine), excited to start her first day as a Prospector AO (Aquadrone Operator). To either side of her, the mech crews were arriving, passing through large bay doors into the ground Engineering and Mechanics Level. They dispersed with last jibes and jokes to their shop areas, centered on servicing or improving the submersible drones that worked the miles of flooded centuries-old mine tunnels beneath their feet.

She gazed at the beautiful glass entry façade extending to the top of the building before her. She could see where the tall ceiling of the shop level ended and the second level- her level- began. The Operators Level. Above that was the Upper Level with the geologists, engineers, managers, and businesspeople.

