I take exception to Ms. Hood’s assertion that not participating in the Pledge of Allegiance by the Nevada Joint Union Hight School District Board new student trustee (Hits&Misses 01/05) was a “blatant display of hate for one’s country”. First, how does Ms. Hood know what what was in the person’s mind ? Second, not supporting the Pledge does not mean hate, it can mean that a person does not blindly accept allegiance to a concept that, at times, includes racism, misogyny and bigotry. The United States may not always be the best form of government but I do believe that it is the best in the world for the majority of time. However, it definitely needs to continually strive to improve. One of the ways that this can happen is for us to have open minds and respect opposing points of view.
Margaret Munson
Penn Valley