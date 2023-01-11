The most basic question in this debate is:
How do most Americans feel about walls and control?
Most of us live in houses with walls and doors.
I suggest we walk down our streets asking residents in their houses-
“Do you have locks on your doors?”
“Do you have a sign on the door that says -
"No need to knock or ask permission - just walk in with your family” ?
“I will personally see that any needs you have are met !"
How many would be willing to put up that sign?
Then should we not reflect that view in our countries borders??
When my immigrant parents came through Ellis Island in the early 1900’s they were asked 29 questions, checked for illness, mental health, destination address, occupation, possession of at least $50 in cash.
Any with illnesses, polygamist, anarchist, criminals etc were sent back.
Yes, we welcomed immigrants - if they met certain standards.
Most of us only invite people into our house if they meet certain standards and only for a short time.
Art Krugler
Grass Valley
