It’s been a little over a week since Damar Hamlin collapsed at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati Ohio. For approximately 10 minutes an entire nation collectively held their breath as the athletic trainers and medical personnel of the Buffalo Bills feverishly employed every bit of skill and training to save Damar’s life. During the on field incident, Damar was resuscitated two times by medical personnel utilizing CPR and an AED Defibrillator.
At the beginning of this all important Monday Night Football clash between the Bengals and the Bills, such things as playoff seedings, winning the AFC, and competition was all that mattered to fans and most certainly for the athletes taking part in this sporting contest. But all that changed when Damar collapsed on the field after making a routine tackle in the first quarter of play, and medical personnel discovered there was no pulse to be found when they approached his motionless body.
In a blink of an eye winning a football game was the least of anyone’s concerns. All that mattered now was saving Damar’s life. If you are reading this and wondering how Damar is doing; reports state he is making progress, breathing tubes having been removed, and he is beginning to breathe on his own with the aid of oxygen. Medical personnel in Cincinnati state he is still in critical condition, but before the Bills took the field on Sunday, January 8th, they had a chance to face time with their teammate. I am not sure what transpired in that brief interaction between Damar and his teammates, but the Bills took the field and recorded an inspired win over the New England Patriots.
As I watched the telecast on Monday night, January 2nd, there was a significant shift of perspective at Paycor Stadium, and I am sensing one nation. The value of life took precedence over winning a game. There were a variety of players and coaches’ reactions; big, strong men openly crying, some in shock, and others embracing one another, not only Bills players supporting each other, but Bengals players supporting the players from Buffalo.
In this particular and unexpected moment, there was no us versus them, no win at all cost; Damar’s life threatening situation removed all divisions. The game and winning was inconsequential. The value of one person’s life seemed to hold all involved captive . . . as if time came to a screeching halt.
Another interesting observation; compassion, love, and empathy gave way to a spontaneous call on the divine. Religious or not, the football community witnessing this unprecedented event were unified; “please spare our brother’s life.”
When we come to the end of ourselves, the end of our abilities, and capacities to control situations in life, we want there to be a God; I just think that it is the way we are wired. This unity in wanting some kind of divine intervention on behalf of Damar was not contrived by some religious organization, but it organically emerged out of the pain and grief of possibly losing a brother; not just a brother to the Bills, but a brother to all of us.
Whether it was divine intervention, the skill of medical personnel or a combination of both, one may never no, but there was a serendipitous blessing in this whole ordeal; unity! Damar and the NFL community modeled what could be for all people; unity, love for brother and neighbor; no matter the color of one’s skin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, religious preference, Bill or Bengal, and the list could go on.
My prayer is that Damar Hamlin will make a full recovery, and his near death experience will not be in vain, but the model of unity displayed over the past week would spread to all peoples from every walk of life.