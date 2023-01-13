Editor’s note: The following is an edited version of a social media post made by Jim King about his family and his brother, who has been dealing with homelessness. King said his post was a “sudden burst of thought” directed toward his brother.
It’s 2 a.m. the day after Christmas, our brother Mike has been homeless for the last three years in San Diego.
Our Nephew Mike Jr. and his fiancé Michelle have offered him to come to their home in Baltimore. Mike Jr. sent me this video (“Daylight” by Shinedown) that moved me to write my brother a text that hopefully he reads in the morning.
I’m sharing because I know there are many going through some very tough times and you just never know what’s behind those eyes. I’m sharing some pretty hard things for me to admit, but if it helps anyone, then it’s worth sharing. I wrote from the heart, so it is what it is. I’m not looking for any sympathy, I just hope it helps knowing we all have hidden pain.
Hopefully Mike shows up to meet Sally for a new tent because it’s going to rain all week. I sent this to Sally – she’s been an angel among others that have checked in on him over the years.
Hi Sally. Can you share this with Mike tomorrow? I wrote him some words to let him know that we all have our demons and that maybe knowing what my fears are will help him accept the offer from Mike Jr. And Michelle.
Mike Jr. sent this video to me to share and for Mike to see, it’s very powerful. Check it out.
Sally, thank you so much for all you are doing for Mike.
Hey Mike, this is your brother Jim. It’s been many years since we connected. We are making a team effort from me, Skip, mom, Sally, John, Mike Jr., Michelle, Robert and many others that care to get you off the streets and go home to your eldest.
It’s time for you to make a change. It’s time for you to step out of the dark and into the light.
Mike Jr. And Michelle want you to be with them. They want you to make a trip to Baltimore and get on your feet. Your son, Mike Jr., needs you as much as you need him. It’s time for you to make a change before it’s too late. You are getting close to your last leg.
I don’t have much, but I have enough to get you to Baltimore. And when you arrive there, we’ll set up an account to establish yourself. I will cover the cost of the ticket to the East Coast and help with a new set of clothes, jacket etc. I set down money already for your sleeping bag and a watch so you can make those appointments. Today, Sally (she’s been your angel) will get a tent at Big Five today to weather the upcoming storms.
Sally will help you. Her friend John has offered to help with an ID from the DMV – please accept the help.
It’s time. Take this opportunity and get the help you need. We all love you and want you to come out of the dark. I know how sensitive you are about letting people help. I’m the same way. I’m going to say some things that nobody really knows. I have spent nearly every holiday by myself these past few years making excuses on every invite that I’m doing something or letting people think I’m good and having a place to go, because I don’t want to be a burden and have people feel sorry for me.
If I do go out, it’s because I’ll force myself to get up and go over to some very dear friends’ home that reached out and ask me to come over. I know they love me without any judgment. I know many do and it’s so stupid to feel this way, right? I feel like I’m punishing myself for two decisions I made when I was just a boy back in the day that I just can’t shake to this day – and it’s something I just don’t share.
I have a feeling you are the same way. You keep running from those that want to help. It’s so hard for us to accept any help, and that goes all the way back to when we were just boys with that “Mother Fr” that beat up three little guys in the name of the “Lord” over and over and over to discipline us, and how we all three stuck together until we couldn’t.
That night when Skip had to fight him off with a knife, we destroyed the living room, kitchen throwing st at him. There was no one to ever help. You ran away. I remember that 250-pound man rolled up an 8th grade kid (you) under his weight and smashed the ceramic lamp on the end table and wrapped the lamp cord around his hand and whipped your bare back as hard as he could again and again until you bled, with marks all over your body.
I was helpless to help. I wished I had a gun to protect you that night. I would’ve killed him.
We all three left on our own and all three left home by the time we were 15-16 years old. I was the last to leave. When that Fr got out of prison for his “second attempted RAPE charge,” I was the only one left to beat. When Frank died and I was going to my third different high school, I knew I had to leave and I was saved because of the love of the Stevenson family that took me in – as they needed me as I needed them. You and Skip never got that stable family. You both went into survival mode when you both ran away.
We all went our own ways and we were never a family again.
And you know, it’s not our fault. We all did what we had to to survive.
I joined the Air Force to start a new life and I landed in Yuba City. Some amazing people latched on to me and gave me more love than I deserved. Why would I stay in this town that was rated “worst city in America” twice?
Because it had the best people that threw some love and care at me. I made a life here. My wife Carla (who opened her arms) to bring Skip up here and to take him in – Just like Michele is doing in Baltimore for you. I’ve invited you more than the fingers on my hand. I’ve purchased many plane tickets that were never used. I sent rent money when I didn’t even have it, but I kept buying them and helping and I’ll buy this one more to Baltimore.
Mike, it’s time to stop running. It’s time to make good choices.
Again, your son Mike Jr. needs you as much as you need him. Your son Robert needs you and to meet your grandson who is now just over a year old. I’m hoping to meet him next month.
Watch this video ((“Daylight” by Shinedown). Your son Mike Jr. sent it to me and it moved me to write you these words and to share my pain as well. No one’s life is perfect. We all have faults. You just need to come out of the dark. I’ll be sharing this with your son Robert too, and hopefully you too can connect and get you that ID.
Love,
Your brothers Jim and Skip and your sons Mike and Robert, and your mom Michele. The people helping you in San Diego – Sally, Norma, Oscar, Christine, and I know there are more.