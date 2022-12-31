I did Sudoku puzzles for about nine years casually as a pastime, two or three a week, before having a major epiphany that has changed my life. Finally, after years of unfruitful exploration, at age 72 I found what I wanted to be when I grew up. I realized that Sudoku was a very powerful, practical, potential “tool” to train major cognitive developments in children, and have been teaching it in our local elementary and middle schools since 2014.
But I’ve often wondered why it’s almost habit forming for some adults, including me, who do three or four puzzles daily. What do we get from a mental activity that at the end, when successful, produces nothing tangible of value. You couldn’t sell a solved puzzle for 5 cents in a garage sale or even want to hang it on your refrigerator door.
