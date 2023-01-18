We owe a small debt of gratitude to Fran Freedle for her list of statistics on current inflation. Or, perhaps those kudos should go to the propaganda source that fed her those numbers, along with a conclusion that, somehow, Democrats were to blame.
What we really learn from her letter is that we have to be very careful when we accept conclusions from so-called experts on social media, cable networks, or newsletters which are for-profit enterprises designed to preach a political point of view. Ms. Freedle’s statistics don’t demonstrate causality. They ignore that inflation is a worldwide phenomenon which economists tell us is primarily the result of the effects of the worldwide COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. While we suffer inflation, to some extent, other parts of the world suffer more. How, Ms. Freedle, did the Democrats do that? In fact, tax cuts during the Reagan, Bush, and Trump presidencies have done more to swell the national debt than any “excessive” spending by either party.
It’s been my conviction that we must avoid the opinion builders on social media and cable news completely. We must avoid attaching to, and voting directly for, political parties. They are not, primarily, serving our interests. They’re for-profit entities. They’re self-interested propaganda machines. Voting party labels has made us nothing more than tools of the wealthy who fund most of America’s politics.
It is necessary, as good citizens, to observe the actions of our political people and to vote for candidates whose actions most closely support our values as citizens. Case in point: our newly elected Republican majority, rather than act seriously about government spending or inflation, chose as it’s first major vote, to seek to repeal recent additional funding for IRS, designed to clear some of the backlog of IRS audits of billionaires. In so doing, the Republican plan would reduce government receipts by $110 billion dollars, adding to the federal deficit through lost legal revenues. I’m hardly persuaded that Republicans are serious about government economy. Their actions suggest, to me, a desire to further enrich the wealthy campaign donors who fuel the Republican party.
So, no, Ms. Freedle, I don’t accept your conclusion. I don’t think we, as a country, need to push more seniors into poverty by attacking Social Security and Medicare, as the Republicans are attempting. That money goes back into the economy and does far more good than the excessive profit dollars channeled into the pockets of military contractors or the directors of major corporations and insurance companies. I think that, absent the propaganda of insurance companies, we could provide a basic level of medical care for all of us. Seeing government as the only hope for protecting the “little guy” against the excesses of wealth and power, I vote for candidates who will work in the direction. It’s a fact: the rich are getting richer at an accelerating rate. The poor are getting poorer.