We owe a small debt of gratitude to Fran Freedle for her list of statistics on current inflation. Or, perhaps those kudos should go to the propaganda source that fed her those numbers, along with a conclusion that, somehow, Democrats were to blame.

What we really learn from her letter is that we have to be very careful when we accept conclusions from so-called experts on social media, cable networks, or newsletters which are for-profit enterprises designed to preach a political point of view. Ms. Freedle’s statistics don’t demonstrate causality. They ignore that inflation is a worldwide phenomenon which economists tell us is primarily the result of the effects of the worldwide COVID pandemic and the war in Ukraine. While we suffer inflation, to some extent, other parts of the world suffer more. How, Ms. Freedle, did the Democrats do that? In fact, tax cuts during the Reagan, Bush, and Trump presidencies have done more to swell the national debt than any “excessive” spending by either party.

Rich Howell

Nevada City