Hit (from reader Paul Matson): Here’s to the return of the Alpha Building, 210 Broad Street, Nevada City! Once managed by Bill Briggs with Downey Clinch managing the Grass Valley store, and Roy Tremoureux as General Manager, it was a powerhouse. It offered hardware, housewares, appliances, toys, tools and more. They sponsored graduation breakfasts for NU grads, supported our sports teams and non-profits. They produced beautiful George Mathis calendars featuring his historical illustrations. Later it became a furniture store, and ultimately closed. Recently the Chamber decorated the windows with a Victorian Dickens Village and a Happy New Year greeting. Needed structural repairs are being implemented including a new roof. The Alpha once again is well on its way to community prominence.
Hit (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Andrew Trygg, former Sheriff Dept. Information Officer and President of the Fair Board, is the new CEO of our Fair. It’s so good to know that the most important venue in Nevada County is in good hands. Congratulations, my friend.
Hit (from Emerson): To our great movie theaters. The Onyx shows only the very best films, especially art films, at their Argyll location as well as Sunday nights at the Nevada Theater. Sutton and Del Oro theaters show first run movies plus National Theater, opera, and ballet specials. Mystic Theater always has excellent films that movie buff Ross provides for his discriminating audiences.
Miss (from Emerson): To Valentina’s Organic Bistro, which closes this Friday, and we’ll miss them. Nobody makes lattes with chocolate designs in the foam like Val.
Miss (from reader Bill Burden): The editorial page is an ideal platform for individuals to post diverse opinions and engage in political discussions, but this morning’s cartoon (01/10 A4, Ideas and Opinions) by Dick Wright — Cagle Cartoons — is a perfect example of how to debase those conversations. It is a purely political statement entirely devoid of any factual evidence, and serves the most dangerous segments of our culture.
My assumption must be that you are using it as a dog whistle for the furthest of the far Right — the failed insurrectionists, the Q-Anon hypocrites, and the MAGA faithful. Is this where the new owners of the Union are going? A race to the bottom. Editor’s note: We regularly print political cartoons and columns that are left, right, and anywhere in between on the Ideas and Opinions page.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To Pauli Halstead and Tom Durkin for their relentless advocacy for the homeless in Nevada County.
Miss (from reader Sharon Shafran): To the ½ page (01/03, B1 Healthy Tuesday) boasting two “vegetarian soups” ingredients of which both contained chicken stock. (rubber chicken, perhaps?) As a devout vegan, I was dismayed to catch the oversight following my enthusiasm to see a what I thought was a push for ‘vegetarian’ fare. Editor’s Note: Apologies. And judging by the response we got from this flub up, we really need to get some “actual” vegetarian recipes printed!