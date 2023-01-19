Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to news@theunion.com.

Hit (from Nevada City Councilmember Lou Ceci): To Thomas D. Elias for his January 10 opinion piece about the State usurping local housing authority. Elias correctly identifies SB 9 as an example of trickle-down housing: the theory that denser housing inevitably leads to cheaper housing. There is no evidence to support this notion, but there is evidence that, in towns with a broad wildland-urban interface like Nevada City, denser housing is dangerous. Solutions created for large urban areas are a bad fit for small rural communities, a mismatch legislators apparently can’t see from Sacramento.