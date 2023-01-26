Each week we’ll run through the sublime, the trivial and profound issues, decisions and goings on that strike us as Hits or Misses. you can join in, too, by emailing your Hits & Misses to editboard@theunion.com, you can also email to news@theunion.com.
Miss (from reader Rich Howell): To Republican rhetoric. Just this morning Congressman Kiley, in his blog, and Ted Gaines, in The Union, demonstrated an insulting contempt for local voters with inflammatory attempts to nail everything but the crucifixion of Jesus on Democrats without a shred of actual proof. In both cases, their messages were divisive pandering to the hardcore anti-government bases that they’ve helped create. We are not going to solve any of the problems that they so gleefully identify until we replace them with candidates, likely Republicans in our gerrymandered districts, that place problem-solving above non-stop campaigning.
Hit, or Miss? (from reader Bill Lambert):To Merrick Garland and Jack Smith, depending upon whether or not they choose to prosecute President #45 and his several henchmen for their blatant and obvious national criminality, or whether they choose to let it slide into the ignominious annals of history. Certainly, there’s sufficient evidence. It’s a question of political spine.
Miss (from reader Claudia Taylor): To Leslie D. Gregory, PA-C’s “When America fixes it racism” Jan 10, 2023. Racism, however, is not the basic problem. The real problem is a heart problem. When America fixes its heart problem, which is love your neighbor (everyone is our neighbor) as yourself, treat others as you would want to be treated, etc., only then will America be “fixed”. That’s a worthy goal and we all can participate—every last one of us. Mankind gets a huge “F” so far in its effort. We each were created equal by God and viewed by Him the same way. What each individual does with that beginning, no matter the circumstances, is the story of mankind. Let’s all help create a story with a joyous ending.
Miss (from reader Diane Mercer): To U.S. Congress. It is totally disgusting that we are having a real pandemic of killings Nationwide and what is Congress meeting on today? Investigating the problems with Taylor Swift concert tickets.
Hit (from reader Alice Root): To The Union for re-instating “Lorraine’s Lowdown” column. I missed it when it was gone, and I’m happy to have it back. I don’t know her, but feel like I do, and enjoy her upbeat local connection stories. A HIT to a number of other local columnists like Norris Burkes, Tom Durkin and others.