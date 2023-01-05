Miss (from reader Shanti Emerson): To Valentina, who will close her wonderful Organic Bistro on January 13. I will so miss this warm and friendly place where everyone knows your name--especially daughters Neana and Nykol and of course, Valentina. I’ll always remember those delicious Russian scones.
Hit (from Emerson): To the swearing-in ceremony at the Rood Center. A brand new year with lots of new faces! Best of luck noobies and oldies.
Hit (from Emerson): To Dist. 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek declaring 2023 the Year of the Heart for Nevada County.
Hit (from Managing Editor Elias Funez): To the selection of a new CEO at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. May Andrew Trygg experience much success and community support in his new role.
Miss (from Funez): In hearing that the Dry Diggins music and camping festival will not be returning to the fairgrounds in 2023. During its two appearances at the fairgrounds in 2021 and 2022, lineups of world class musicians were brought to Grass Valley by the same team that hosts the popular California Roots Music and Arts Festival each year in Monterey.
Miss (from reader Claudia Taylor): To all those drivers on Hwy 49, especially between Combie and McKnight, who drive with their bright lights on all the time and don’t dim them for on-coming traffic. Halogen lights in cars, and especially trucks that are higher than cars, are a very serious problem. This problem is intensified when it is wet weather because the lights cause a glare on the road surface and the road is literally obliterated from sight—very dangerous! Let’s be more considerate from now on. You wouldn’t want to be responsible for someone’s injury, or God forbid, death!
Hit (from Taylor): If the NJUHSD Board and Superintendent will follow standard procedure and publicly post the open board position in the recently vacated Area 3. If that does not happen and a surprise appointment, mostly done behind closed doors (as was the appointment of the Superintendent when McFadden left) happens instead, that action would be highly unethical and certainly be a BIG miss! Would make voters, such as myself, wonder about the motives involved.
Hit (from Editorial Board member Thea Hood): To propane and natural gas during our New Year’s Day power outage. While we had no electricity, we were still able to cook on our gas stove, heat the house with our gas fireplace, and heat our water with a gas water heater. And how do you suppose all the generators are powered during an outage?
Miss (from Hood): To the new student trustee on the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board, for not participating in the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of board meetings. Such a blatant display of hate for one’s country should make parents question what is being taught in our public schools.