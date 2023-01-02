Local governance: Three tales to consider
Some members of the Board of Supervisors went out of their way recently to praise outgoing Rep. Doug LaMalfa for his work on behalf of Nevada County. As is usually the case in politics, there was more to the story than meets the eye, and includes a strong whiff of hypocrisy.
The occasion was acceptance of $4.8 million from something called the Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment fund to upgrade our emergency radio tower equipment, and replace vehicle and handheld radios along with related equipment. It will be added to $1.5 million the county is putting up for the project.
The equipment we currently utilize is over 20 years old, is only partially functional, and can’t link county emergency responders to CalFire and the CHP in a major event like a wildfire. The radios are so old they can’t be replaced.
You would think something this old and important to our well-being would have been replaced years ago, but as users of our third world broadband infrastructure have learned, communications has a low priority in the Rood Center. Instead, we had to rely on political pork—previously shunned by Republican congressional leaders in a show of fiscal responsibility—to get the job done.
You wouldn’t know that from listening to the supervisors last month. After praising the county’s entry into the modern age of emergency communications, Supervisor Dan Miller said: “…certainly Congressman Doug LaMalfa worked hard on this.” Chair Sue Hoek, after mentioning LaMalfa, said: “I want to give you all the credit for the work you put into these applications.”
LaMalfa’s work consisted of nominating several earmarks—aka, political pork—that would benefit his constituents for inclusion in the federal budget. The communications equipment was part of a package of items totally $6.6 million for Nevada County.
The last time they controlled the House, Republicans put an end to this type of expenditures in an effort to show fiscal responsibility and help reduce federal spending. When Democrats revived the practice last year with new rules that would eliminate items like the infamous bridge to nowhere in Alaska, many Republicans like LaMalfa dived right in.
The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill recently approved by Congress included over 7,200 earmarks totaling $15 billion. California’s share amounted to $768 million, and LaMalfa did his part, requesting 15 items totaling $25.5 million. (None of the money went to Nevada County—he doesn’t represent us anymore.)
But in a move that only a politician can make with a straight face, LaMalfa voted against the omnibus bill he knew was going to pass. After all, Republicans have to at least make a show of restraining spending.
School Daze
Trustee Jim Drew’s abrupt resignation from the Nevada Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees capped a year of truly unorthodox behavior by members of the board, an example of what can happen when voters don’t hold those elected accountable.
Drew resigned at a December meeting that included the seating of three new trustees elected in November. He abruptly left the meeting with no explanation. Superintendant Dan Frisella later announced to those present that Drew had resigned, effectively immediately.
Drew gave no reason for resigning, but it may have had something to do with the outcome of the election. At the board’s October meeting, Drew and two other trustees ignored the board’s policy against politicking by openly endorsing the election of appointed trustee Stephanie Leishman and candidate Jay Adamson, the son of then board President Pat Seeley.
The board’s manual clearly prohibits politicking in any form, especially promoting candidates, but Frisella opined they could discuss candidates, “you just have to be careful not to do any campaigning.” Like endorsing candidates?
Trustee DuWaine Ganskie pointed out public misgivings and asked if a policy should be developed. That led to a testy exchange with Seeley, YubaNet reported.
The trustees turned aside student concerns about racial and sexual harassment in our high schools during the year while continuing to test the bounds of traditional behavior. It provided one of the most entertaining shows in the community you didn’t have to pay for.
For starters, there was the hiring of Frisella last summer without bothering to conduct a search for good candidates interested in the position. No point in wasting time and money when you have your mind made up.
Seeley offered a resolution to end all vaccine, masking and other COVID-19 state mandates early in the year, the same day county health officials said we are entering “the early stage of a large Omicron surge.” She cited the views of a local doctor well known for his opposition to vaccines.
That resolution when nowhere, but a majority of the trustees voted to make masks optional, violating a memorandum of understanding with the teachers’ union. Drew, who signed the memorandum, dismissed the agreement as just a piece of paper: “It doesn’t hold a lot of weight. It ranks about probably right below a mandate.”
Seeley said she was concerned by a survey that showed a substantial number of parents would withdraw their children from the district if vaccines were made mandatory. Of course, trashing an agreement that led to a walk-out and cancelation of two days of classes at Nevada Union doesn’t encourage parents to send their kids there either.
Seeley, Drew, Leishman and fellow traveler Jim Hinman are now gone. Three new trustees defeated a slate backed by Protecting American Ideals, which seems to find the “evil ideology” of Critical Race Theory lurking in our schools. Residents who truly care about the future of our high schools should start paying attention to what they do, starting with the replacement for Drew.
Do It Yourself
It has always been difficult to prevent politicians from straying from the facts, but Congressman-elect George Santos of New York State may have created a new gold standard when it comes to the embellishment of his credentials.
That brings us to the case of Rob Tribble, recently elected county Auditor-Controller who was ejected from the position before he was sworn in by a judge who ruled he didn’t meet the minimum qualifications for the post.
The decision came in a suit brought by Gina Will, the county’s assistant auditor-controller who finished second to Tribble in the June race. More about that in a minute.
There are certain elected positions in California that require expertise to perform properly, so minimum requirements are set for those seeking the positions. Auditor-controller is one of them, as is the district attorney and sheriff.
Candidates for DA and sheriff in the recent election had to withdraw when they realized they didn’t meet the minimum qualifications, but Tribble wasn’t among them. The country apparently did no background check on him and no resume was required.
But Will apparently knew better and sued after she lost the election. Now she’s going to have to pursue recovery of costs that should have been borne by the country.
Will alleged in her suit that Tribble was required to sign a document under penalty of perjury that he met the requirements for the job. If that’s the case, is the district attorney going to do anything about it? County CEO Alison Lehman said the position is an important one that requires competence, but the county didn’t care enough to do a thorough check of Tribble.
If we need to put more teeth in the law, that would be a good project for the Dahles to pursue in the next session of the state Legislature. They shouldn’t have any trouble finding Democratic co-sponsors who are interested in good government.
George Boardman lives in Nevada City. His column is published biweekly on Tuesdays by The Union. Write him at boredgeorgeman@gmail.com