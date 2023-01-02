George Boardman
Local governance: Three tales to consider
 
Some members of the Board of Supervisors went out of their way recently to praise outgoing Rep. Doug LaMalfa for his work on behalf of Nevada County. As is usually the case in politics, there was more to the story than meets the eye, and includes a strong whiff of hypocrisy.
 
The occasion was acceptance of $4.8 million from something called the Community Oriented Policing Services Technology and Equipment fund to upgrade our emergency radio tower equipment, and replace vehicle and handheld radios along with related equipment. It will be added to $1.5 million the county is putting up for the project.