We are all experiencing the continuing national rise in the cost of living while real wages decline and it keeps getting worse.
Fuel oil is up 42.5%
Transportation is up 14.6%
Electricity is up 14.3%
Food is up 11.8%
Shelter is up 7.5%
New cars are up 5.9%
Medical care is up 4.1%
All this matters when real average hourly earnings fell by 1.7% for the 21st month in a row under Democrat rule harming many who are living on fixed incomes.
When you realize that real wages have fallen every month and inflation is outpacing wages, it should be time to take a hard look at the policies causing Americans to struggle. Democrats are pressing for a rise in the debt ceiling so that we don’t default on our obligations. Republicans, on the other hand, appear to be the adults in the room calling for spending cuts to try to reign in the reckless spending.
It’s time for Democrats to wake up to the failed economic agenda of higher taxes, soaring inflation, shrinking savings, falling real wages and favor fiscal restraint.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
