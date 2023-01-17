On Friday Jan. 6, Tom Durkin’s article in The Union, and another by Pauli Halstead on Jan. 11, make a compelling case for folks in Nevada County attempting to find affordable housing. In rural areas families with acreages are renting space to folks with trailers to live on their property. Having more than one of these per property is against county compliance rules and county officials are moving ahead to evict these folks and fine property owners for not evicting them, even though the families have nowhere to go.
In the same issue there was an article about the opening of Cashin’s Field affordable housing development in Nevada City. 51 units open to lower income families that cost the government 26 million dollars to build. That is an average of $500,000 per unit which of course is not really affordable housing. I was shocked some time ago when I read that a project for 30 some residents was built in Penn Valley at a cost of 30 million dollars and they are planning to add 31 more units to that project. Halstead mentioned another governmental project that cost over 4 million dollars and will benefit only 6 people.
These projects are being built with public monies to help lower income folks and will never ever pay for themselves. So here we have the federal or state government spending our hard earned money on expensive projects that accommodate a few, while the county government is evicting other folks from housing of their own choosing.
Having lived in Nevada County for 21 years we have heard horror stories about county compliance issues, including home building permits and deck building projects. In our gated community the few lots available for building are very inexpensive because it is not cost effective to build new. County building costs are a major reason for the lack of new building structures.
There is no question that manufactured homes and mobile home parks, in gated areas, would be much more cost effective. That of course would require change in zoning laws and NIMBYism becomes a major influence. Our county government, as well as others, are not being flexible or compassionate on the housing issue, so the state and federal government will continue to step in, changing the rules and spending outrageous amounts of money on projects that benefit a few.