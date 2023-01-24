Dear South Nevada County:
I want to thank a member of the local Grass Valley PG&E office crew, Tim Johnson, for his tremendous help on Saturday of January 7th.
The back-story of this event takes about six days of explanation:
There was a power outage on the night of January first which also killed my ATT land line.( a few years ago when PG&E went dark the land lines were always still giving service).
Using my very bad cell phone, on Monday morning I tried contacting ATT land line service with the various service numbers badly offered by their computers and, when I thought I was lucky and finally reached a live technician with an accent so bad I couldn’t make sense of what she was saying.
On Tuesday, after the same frustrating trail through ATT computer hell, a similar female voice did offer, “phone back in service on Thursday, the 5th.”
Nothing on Thursday. Another frustrating call and her friend said, “Friday, the 6th.” Some very vague explanation of the problem. “Some building destruction?”
At age 96 and relying heavily on my phone connections with my medical team at Kaiser, this total loss of contact with my three major urgent needs were close to panic level.
As said above, by total chance that Saturday, driving on Taylorville Road, on my way to Raley’s, I passed the PG&E work yard. I’d tried this invasion some years ago and suffered, “we do not deal with the public at this office. You must go through the ATT offices.”
What the hell, been to totally useless ATT office - 200 yards further - uselessly. Now, only three cars in the front office parking lot, I turned in, and without my walker, made it up the steps and knocked on the front door.
That’s when Tim Johnson opened the door and went through the normal dialogue of no service here. “ATT around the corner.”
I told him of my useless trips “around that corner” and the time without service, he then ushered me into the very small production foyer, pulled up the one chair there and waved me to that chair where he noted my horror story on a pad and left me to see what the next thirty minutes of his phone calls could produce.
This being Saturday, most of their front line help was off.
Comments from Tim from the office phone, to me, from behind the desk, “too bad. He just retired. He’s the guy I really need.”
To close this mess out, Tim finally came over to me with, “I reached (Name no memory), he’ll call your cell and update you soon.
Never received that cell call,
Arriving home my land line was working - after five days.
So many THANKS, Tim. Just re-enforces my suspicion of the huge distance between ATT and the poles which carry their service
David Ward
Alta Sierra