Darrell Berkheimer

I can just imagine the questions that began with grandparents during the year-end holidays. They’re eager to learn what their grandchildren – those high school seniors and juniors – plan to do with the rest of their lives.

And perhaps that prompts parents to ask similar questions as the new year begins.

