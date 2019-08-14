Open auditions for ‘Scrooge’

LeGacy Presents will hold open auditions for their annual holiday show, “Scrooge” at 6 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 20. Auditions will take place at the LeGacy rehearsal space on Quail Lane in Penn Valley. Please call for specific directions. All ages welcome.

This family holiday show will run at the Nevada Theatre from Nov. 29 through Dec. 24, with rehearsals beginning the last week of September. Headshots and resumes welcome, not required. Cold readings from the script with some singing and dancing involved. Some pay guaranteed. Please call 530-913-2826 for more information.