Online workshop on disease prevention

Prioritizing one’s health has become the single most important decision any of us have had to make this year, and Connecting Point can help you learn the best ways to do it. Protect yourself and those you provide care for from disease transmission by attending their online class, “Universal Precautions.” Learn how diseases, including COVID -19, are transmitted; the difference between bacterial infections and viral infections; and personal protective equipment you can use to keep yourself and those you care for safe.

This session will be conducted via Zoom.com. Participants will need an internet connection with audio and video capability.

This class will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 5. For more information or to register, call Connecting Point at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events. Learn more about Connecting Point at http://www.connectingpoint.org.