Online presentation on addiction recovery and stigma
A Zoom presentation on stigma, health care access and recovery is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, hosted by Granite Wellness Centers and the Coalition for Nevada County Youth. As part of National Recovery Month, special guest and addictions specialist Grace Katie Bell, RN will speak about “stigma wounding.” Additionally, panelists with lived recovery experience will talk about their journey of recovery and stigma. To register for the presentation, visit https://zoom.us./webinar/register/WN_5LG2enlGRk-MMutvVhbgmQ. For more information, call 530-273-9541.
