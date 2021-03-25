Off and running
The first Nevada County middle school sporting event in more than a year took place last week as hundreds of young runners competed in a cross-country event at Seven Hills Middle School.
More than 300 students, fourth through eighth grade, competed in cross-country races, which were done across multiple sessions.
“A lot of hard work was put in by superintendents, principals, coaches and families to make the event happen,” said Kevin Selby. “The atmosphere out there was great. Nothing beats sending young kids to run their first race ever, and we were able to that (last Wednesday).”
To submit game scores, event results or any other sports related content, email Sports Editor Walter Ford at wford@theunion.com.
