Members of Nevada Union High School’s Class of ‘83 will celebrate their 40-year reunion on Saturday, August 12, 2023. The evening event will be held at Nevada County Mead Company co-owned by ‘83 grad Michael DeSena. All classmates are welcome and encouraged to attend the festivities which will feature several delicious varieties of mead and cider for purchase and a once-in-a-decade opportunity to gather with fellow Miners. No advance tickets required. For more information and to RSVP, please visit the NUHS 1983 Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/4329181301 33968 or email Patty Nasey at patty.nasey@gmail.com.
featured
NUHS class of 1983 sets date for 40th reunion
- The Union Staff Reports
-
-
- Comments
Welcome to the NEW theunion.com Current Subscribers. Set Up Your New E-Edition Access
Live scanner feed here: