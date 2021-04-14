 NU to NYU | TheUnion.com
NU to NYU

Submitted by Marie Ortola
After graduating from Nevada Union High School in 2017, Jessica Marie Ortola Salcido will receive dual bachelor’s degrees from University of California, Santa Barbara. Salcido says that physics feeds her mind and sociology feeds her heart. She will be combining her two passions this fall as she continues her education and research in a way that helps fight climate change and “makes the world a better place for all.” Salcido has accepted a five-year scholarship/fellowship in pursuit of a PhD in physics from New York University.

