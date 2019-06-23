NU art student receives scholarship from quilt guild

As part of its continuing effort to promote education in the arts, the Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Nevada County awarded a $1,500 scholarship at their June guild meeting to a deserving student. Recipient Cayden Brewer of Nevada Union High School will be attending Sierra College this fall and majoring in art/ceramics. She plans to transfer to the Art Institute of California to complete her degree. Brewer has worked in the ceramics department at Nevada Union and volunteered for several community organizations (SYRCL and Nevada City Film Festival). In addition, she works part time at California Organics. She displayed a few of her lovely and whimsical ceramic pieces at the Quilt Guild’s recent Quilt Show. For her Senior Project, she built her own outdoor kiln.