North Star Mining Museum recruiting docents

The Northstar Mining Museum, a division of the Nevada County Historical Society, is gearing up for the 2021 season, and is actively recruiting volunteers to become docents. The museum is located at 933 Allison Ranch Road, at the end of Mill St. in Grass Valley. Hours of operation are noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. The season runs from May 1 through October 31.

The museum is housed in the original North Star Mine powerhouse, built in 1895. A multitude of exhibits are on display, many of which are in working order. Not only can the public learn about the process of gold extraction from “rock to bar,” but the docents can demonstrate the Steam Donkey, the largest Pelton wheel in the world, a dynamite packing machine and a huge five-stamp mill.

Docents routinely give guided tours, oversee the gift shop, or both. Complete training is given by either the museum director or other experienced docents. The only requirement is a willingness to learn. Come help keep our local historical and cultural heritage alive. For more information, call Jeffrey Boylan, director, at 530-575-7841 or stop by for a visit.