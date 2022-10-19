North Point Academy receiving top award for inspiring students
North Point Academy is being awarded with a Career Choices Silver Medal for promoting student success with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program helps students create online 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.
The program is especially meaningful for students who are the first in their family to plan on going to college, because it shows them how they can achieve their career goals with their education plans, said Janet Mason, a teacher at North Point Academy.
“It shows them how that whole process works in a good way,” Mason said. “When we were young, nobody talked to you about careers or whatever. You just went to college and you had no idea what you were doing there. But for first-generation students, it’s really an essential program to show them what that all looks like—how to plan for college and that they can even go to college.”
Being awarded a Career Choices Medal is an honor reserved for the top schools who are dedicated to promoting student success, according to Academic Innovations, the organization involved in selecting winners.
“We love recognizing hardworking and talented educators across the country, but the real winners are the students and their communities,” said Mindy Bingham, author of the Career Choices series curriculum. “Thanks to the efforts of these dedicated teachers and administrators, students are set up for long-term success with meaningful 10-year plans to guide them toward achieving their career and life goals.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments