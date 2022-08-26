Noble Thoughts: Shopping, dogs, and swimming

Heidi Wingo is the executive director of Hospice of the Foothills. What an admirable position. There are certain jobs I could never do, and that’s one of them.

On August 19, Hospice held a sale in their parking lot, where customers could fill a grocery bag of clothing for just $10.

The parking lot sales will continue on the third Friday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. for early bird shoppers who want to donate an extra $10.

“We started it with our new store, to do something to give back to our generous donors,” Wingo said. “We have so many people giving us good stuff.”

So far the nonprofit raised $700 through their first parking lot sale, but Wingo said they are just getting started.

By the way: kudos to all the staff and volunteers at Hospice of the Foothills. Your dedication does not go unnoticed.

Photo courtesy Patty Kuehn

MAKING FRIENDS

My days of making friends at the lake are not over, only lately it seems most of them have been of the canine persuasion.

This is where I proudly announce I am a dog lover through and through, but there is a special place in my heart for yellow labs. We lost my best friend Sophie seven years ago and not a day goes by when I don’t miss her.

The other day while swimming I happened upon an exceptional yellow guy. His mama told me his name is Fiske and he is in training with an organization called Canine Companions, a service dog organization that trains service dogs for those with disabilities as well as facility dogs that work with health care, criminal justice and educational settings.

Fiske has been working hard so that he can one day help someone maintain independence despite their challenges.

It was amazing to think while I threw Fiske’s ball out to the water and he enthusiastically retrieved it that one day that silly, sweet boy will be the companion of someone who needs him to help facilitate their everyday activities. Good boy, Fiske! For more information on Canine Companions, visit canine.org .

Speaking of the lake — recently I was there and as I was emerging from the water I saw a young man with an older woman and they were readying themselves to set out on a paddleboard. I couldn’t help but hear the woman say something about how this was her first time, and she was a little nervous.

I thought nothing of it until I heard the young man say, “It’s okay; hop on, grandma.”

My eyes welled up with tears. It was the cutest thing I have heard in a long time. If you are this young man or the lucky grandmother, please reach out to me. I took a photo of you as you set out on your first paddle. And with that…

Aloha, Nevada County.

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com