Noble Thoughts: October musings

Good Luck Bear socks for the win.

Photo: Jennifer Nobles

I wrote about this topic a number of years ago when I was Features Editor for The Union. I paused when considering whether I would write about it again, but not for long; it’s a personal experience I share in hopes of inspiring others to take care of themselves.

Three days after my 40th birthday I discovered a lump in my breast. As soon as I felt it, my stomach dropped. I immediately checked the other side, thinking perhaps they were glands or something I never noticed but I knew even then this wasn’t the case.

I called Sierra Nevada Imaging Center the next morning, telling the receptionist that I had a lump and it didn’t feel right. I was immediately (and kindly) instructed to only refer to my request for a mammogram as a preventative measure, not one of diagnosis. Apparently insurance companies don’t like the term “diagnostic.” Fair enough.

I went in for my first mammogram. I was scared and though the pink pumpkins in the waiting room were really cute and welcoming, it reminded me that there was a reason they were there. There is a reason pink has become so synonymous with breast cancer. I truly didn’t know if the next 30 minutes would predict the fight of my life, or if I would be okay.

At that point, no matter what happened, I knew my life would never be the same.

As I predicted, the mammogram led to additional appointments including an MRI wherein it was determined that though my two centimeter lump wasn’t presently cancerous, it had developed its own blood source. That, according to the professionals, was not good, especially since breast cancer runs in my family.

I remember viewing on the screen next to me the intrusion of my breast; I could see it and believe me, I could feel it. I watched the needle poke at it, urging it to just deflate and go away. But that’s not how it works.

A lumpectomy was ordered.

The next step was to meet with a surgeon who very descriptively told me how the procedure would go. He even went so far as to illustrate (literally) on the piece of paper that covers the doctors bed where the incision would be made, how large it would be, and what it meant to the rest of my physicality. I don’t remember being scared, which means I think the doctor did his job most proficiently.

There were a number of appointments leading up to the day of my lumpectomy, but the one I remember most is the actual day of.

My folks committed to taking me to my appointment; even my dad! He wanted to be there for me and I couldn’t be more grateful. There is something comforting to me about having my papa offer his support.

My former preschool teacher was one of my nurses, which set me at ease. (Sandy, I hope you are keeping up with your wonderful ways!)

I wore my Care Bear “Good Luck Bear” socks that day and that’s the last thing I remember looking at as I was lulled into a deep sleep. That and the comfort of the stuffed border collie my amazing nurse navigator gave me to hold onto.

I knew when I woke up I would be lump-free.

The next thing I remember is waking up in a room so beautifully lit with sunshine. According to my mom they were having a hard time waking me up (there is a thing going around about redheads responding to anesthesia in a different way; who knows?)

All I knew was how grateful I was for those who had supported and been there for me. I could move on to a new chapter where mammograms were an annual thing, like a birthday or Christmas; a new chance to renew my sense of health, the fact that I defied something that was trying to take over my body. What a feeling.

I’d like to acknowledge that mine is not the most pitiful or the worst-case scenario, but that’s my point: this can happen to anyone at anytime and wouldn’t you rather find out with enough time to escape a worse fate?

I am telling you: after having gone through over a dozen mammograms in a few years I can say with certainty that there is nothing to be afraid of. It’s painless, and the image technicians are supportive and professional. If you have been putting it off, I urge you to make your appointment now.

I don’t think I am painting with a broad brush when I say that almost every one of you reading this column have been affected by cancer, be it breast or otherwise. So ladies (and gents, but especially the ladies) go get your mammogram!

AN EXTRA NOBLE THOUGHT

It’s fairly normal for there to be some kind of tomfoolery around Halloween, but sometimes I really have to wonder what people are thinking and if their excuse for their behavior has anything to do with All Hallow’s Eve.

Case in point: a female driving a dark-colored sedan stopped in front of the Cascade Shores General Store on Monday night around 10:45 and stole all the potted flowers that the owner has cared for and tended for months now. Just last week I was marveling at the beauty of her pink snapdragons, glowing in the sun.

And let’s be clear: they had been potted plants and this person removed them by the root. Why would someone do that? Didn’t she know they don’t belong to her and the chances of successfully transplanting them are slim?

With that, be good and be good to each other.

Aloha, dear Nevada County.