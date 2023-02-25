NO MINE! Stay Vigilant and support our County Supervisors

I have been opposed to the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine by Rise Gold since I first learned about it in 2021. I’ve written numerous letters expressing my deep concerns to the Nevada County Planning Department, the Planning Commission, the Board of Supervisors (BOS), to The Union, to Ben Mossman, CEO of Rise Gold and even the Rise Gold Board of Directors in British Columbia. I’ve attended Planning Commission meetings and offered my three-minute comments. I studied the Draft Environmental Impact Report and submitted my analysis on the impact this mine would have on Wildfire in our community. I’ve attended many meetings and worked at public tables gathering signatures and talking with other concerned people on the destructive impacts this mine would have on our community. I’ve donated money to MineWatchNC.org. I’m doing my civic duty and will continue the work to oppose the mine. Hundreds of others have done all of this too and so much more!

Martha Turner

Grass Valley