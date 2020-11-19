NID’s annual flushing program begins to clean treated water lines
The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has begun its annual flushing program of its treated water distribution systems. The work will continue through February and entail flushing treated waterlines throughout the entire District, from Cascade Shores in Nevada City to North Auburn.
Beginning Nov. 24, two crews will be flushing treated waterlines from Red Dog Road to Nevada City and Loma Rica to Highway 174.
NID’s program is conducted annually to ensure treated water pipelines function properly to deliver a high quality water supply.
Fire hydrants will be used, allowing water to flow through main lines at a higher velocity, flushing away any residue that may have collected over the year. During the process, water will be dechlorinated and flushed from hydrants up to 400 gallons a minute. For more information on the flushing program, call 530-271-6885.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User