NID’s annual flushing program begins to clean treated water lines

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has begun its annual flushing program of its treated water distribution systems. The work will continue through February and entail flushing treated waterlines throughout the entire District, from Cascade Shores in Nevada City to North Auburn.

Beginning Nov. 24, two crews will be flushing treated waterlines from Red Dog Road to Nevada City and Loma Rica to Highway 174.

NID’s program is conducted annually to ensure treated water pipelines function properly to deliver a high quality water supply.

Fire hydrants will be used, allowing water to flow through main lines at a higher velocity, flushing away any residue that may have collected over the year. During the process, water will be dechlorinated and flushed from hydrants up to 400 gallons a minute. For more information on the flushing program, call 530-271-6885.