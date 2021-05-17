NID transitions to new phone system today

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) will be transitioning to a new telephone system today. The new system will bring customer service benefits, however interruptions may occur during the switch over today.

“The new system will provide customers with one number that allows connection to all NID locations as well as our automated payment service,” said John Ortiz, IT Administrator. “The new system will also allow for remote access for customer service agents to receive calls from remote locations. This will allow continuity of service during events like evacuations and pandemics requiring stay at home orders, both of which occurred in the last year with the Jones fire and COVID.”

Additionally, the system will give the Customer Service Department better information about customer calls such as, the number of calls that are waiting, average call time and call topics. The replacement of the 20 year old phone system became necessary because the vendor no longer supports the system and replacement parts were cost prohibitive.

NID operates 29 reservoirs, six treatment plants, 44 storage tanks, 500 miles of canal, and 400 miles of pipe that deliver drinking and irrigation water to nearly 25,000 homes, farms and businesses in Nevada, Placer, and Yuba counties. For more information, visit http://www.nidwater.com .