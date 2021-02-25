NID to release Draft 2020 Agricultural Water Management Plan

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) announced Tuesday that it will preview its draft 2020 Agricultural Water Management Plan (AWMP) for the public at evening meetings at 6 p.m. on March 3 and 4 via Zoom. The California Water Code requires agricultural water providers, such as NID, to prepare an Agricultural Water Management Plan every five years. The report includes information about NID’s roughly 5,600 agricultural customers such as past water usage, conservation efforts, and other management elements. The AWMP must be adopted by the NID Board of Directors by April 1, 2021 and is due to the State Department of Water Resources within 30 days of adoption.

About 90% of all the water delivered by NID is for agricultural use giving life to approximately 32,000 acres of irrigated land in Nevada and Placer counties. Most agricultural water customers purchase water seasonally, from mid-April through mid-October. NID’s raw water is conveyed to customers through a unique network of over 500 miles of canal and is used to grow multiple crops including wine grapes, nursery stock, apples, rice, plums, citrus, grass, alfalfa hay, as well as to irrigate pasture.

Due to COVID-19, the meeting will be held via Zoom. Full details and instructions for how to access the meeting will be provided on the meeting agenda when posted at http://www.nidwater.com on the Meeting and Minutes page under Miscellaneous Meetings. More information about the AWMP can be found on NID’s website at http://www.NIDwater.com under Water, Planning efforts.