NID releases Draft Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP)

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has released its Public Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP). The public can review it on the NID website at nidwater.com

A board workshop to review the Public Draft UWMP will be held during its June 23 Board of Directors meeting at approximately 9 a.m. A second board workshop will be held at 6 p.m. on June 24. In addition, a public hearing is scheduled on the UWMP at the July 14 Board of Directors meeting.

Anyone wishing to submit comments on the UWMP is encouraged to send them in writing by email to info@nidwater.com by end of day July 2, 2021. Comments received by this date will be included in the board packet. Written comments received after that date and up to and including the public hearing will be incorporated as an appendix to the 2020 UWMP.

The California Water Code (CWC) requires every urban water supplier providing water for municipal purposes either directly or indirectly to more than 3,000 customers or supplying more than 3,000 acre- feet of water annually (AFY) to adopt and submit an UWMP every five years to the California Department of Water Resources (DWR). The specific planning requirements are in the CWC Division 6, Part 2.6 Urban Water Management Planning.

The core requirements for the UWMP include an overview description of reliability of supplies, projected supplies and the strategy for meeting water needs; a description of existing and planned supply sources; estimates of past, present and projected water use; 5-year drought risk assessment; a description of the water shortage contingency plan/conservation program; and description of water conservation demand management measures already in place and planned.





Due to COVID-19, NID is currently holding its meetings via Zoom. Full details and instructions for how to access these meetings will be provided on the meeting agenda posted at http://www.nidwater.com . More information about the UWMP can be found on NID’s website at http://www.nidwater.com .