NID hosts ‘No Motor Day’ May 15 at Scotts Flat Lake
The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) will be sponsoring a “No Moror Day” at Scotts Flat Lake on Sunday, May 15.
Non-motorized watercraft, including sailboats, canoes, kayaks and paddleboards, will be allowed entry to the Scotts Flat Recreation Area without charge. Use of motorized boats will be suspended for the entire day.
In addition, special activities are scheduled. Mountain Recreation of Grass Valley will offer free kayak and paddleboard demonstrations. Also, the Gold Country Yacht Club will give free sailboat rides.
Vehicle admission is $15, which includes up to four people.
NID Recreation Manager Monica Reyes said the District is pleased to host No Motor Day each year as part of the District’s overall effort to showcase the natural beauty of the lake with environmentally friendly activities.
Scotts Flat is one of eight publicly accessible reservoirs owned and operated by NID. The District offers wide- ranging public recreational opportunities at both Scotts Flat and Rollins reservoirs in the Sierra foothills. Camping and backcountry recreation are available at the District’s mountain reservoirs, such as Bowman, Jackson Meadows and Faucherie.
More information is available at http://www.nidwater.com.
Source: NID
