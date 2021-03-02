NID cancels water management preview meeting

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) today announced that it has canceled the planned evening meetings on the Agricultural Water Management Plan (AWMP) previously scheduled for March 3 and 4. Instead, a board workshop will be held to review the draft 2020 plan at 9 a.m. at the March 10 board of directors meeting. Final adoption of the AWMP is expected at a public hearing at the March 24 board meeting.

The California Water Code requires agricultural water providers, such as NID, to prepare an Agricultural Water Management Plan every five years. The report includes information about NID’s roughly 5,600 agricultural customers such as past water usage, conservation efforts, and other management elements. The AWMP must be adopted by the NID Board of Directors by April 1, 2021 and is due to the State Department of Water Resources within 30 days of adoption.

About 90% of all the water delivered by NID is for agricultural use giving life to approximately 32,000 acres of irrigated land in Nevada and Placer Counties. Most agricultural water customers purchase water seasonally, from mid-April through mid- October. NID’s raw water is conveyed to customers through a unique network of over 500 miles of canal and is used to grow multiple crops including wine grapes, nursery stock, apples, rice, plums, citrus, grass, alfalfa hay, as well as to irrigate pasture.

Due to COVID-19, NID meetings are being held via Zoom. Full details and instructions for how to access the meeting will be provided on the meeting agenda posted on http://www.nidwater.com on the Meeting and Minutes page. More information about the AWMP can be found on NID’s website at http://www.NIDwater.com under “Water” at https://www.nidwater.com/ag-urban-water-management-plans .