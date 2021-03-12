NID adds evening meeting for public review of water management plan

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) has added an additional meeting for the public to review its Public Draft 2020 Agricultural Water Management Plan (AWMP). The meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. on March 19, will be the second of three opportunities for the public to learn about NID’s AWMP.

The Public Draft AWMP is also posted on NID’s website and was reviewed at a Board Workshop on March 10. The final public hearing is expected to be held at the March 24 regular meeting of the NID Board of Directors. Anyone wishing to submit comments on the Public Draft AWMP is encouraged to send them in writing by email to info@nidwater.com . Comments received by the end of the day on March 16, 2021 will be included in the draft report for discussion at the public hearing. All comments received prior to board adoption will be considered and included in the final AWMP.

The California Water Code requires agricultural water providers to prepare an Agricultural Water Management Plan every five years. NID delivers approximately 90% of its water to agricultural customers. The report includes information about NID’s roughly 5,600 agricultural customers such as past water usage, conservation efforts, and other management elements. The AWMP must be adopted by the NID Board of Directors by April 1, 2021 and is due to the State Department of Water Resources within 30 days of adoption.

Due to COVID-19, NID is currently holding its meetings via Zoom. Full details and instructions for how to access its meetings are provided on each meeting agenda posted at http://www.nidwater.com at least 72 hours before the meeting. More information about the AWMP can be found on NID’s website at http://www.NIDwater.com